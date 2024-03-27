Experience ADWEEK House at Cannes , June 16-19. We’re celebrating 45 years of reporting with Now and Next—a creative opportunity for brands to define who they are and their future in the industry. Register .

WPP agency Grey is set to merge its capabilities with AKQA across five markets– Italy, Belgium, China, UAE and Australia – in an efficiency drive that will allow it to focus on its core high-growth territories. It is understood that 11 roles from across those locations could potentially be lost as a consequence.

The move to further align the two agencies comes three-and-a-half years after WPP announced it would merge the two agencies and form the AKQA Group, which has headquarters split across London and New York. The pair already work together across clients including Volvo, Westfield and The Coca-Cola Company.

In total the AKQA Group has 50 studios in 30 countries with 5,500 employees. Grey is now set to operate as a singular agency with 20 studios in 18 countries, while AKQA will hold 30 studios in 18 countries.

WhiteGrey and Grey Dubai will merge into AKQA and will now solely operate as AKQA in Australia and Dubai.

Grey Italy and AKQA Italy will merge, but both brands will remain in the Italian market under AKQA leadership. The two teams have recently collaborated to win work with UniCredit.

Meanwhile, in China, Grey will assume management of AKQA’s Shanghai studio and operate as Grey. There the pair already operate under a single leadership team, servicing brands such as Volvo, L’Oreal and Nike.

AKQA will also expand into Brussels for the first time as Famous Grey in Belgian rebrands.

The move is explained to offer “complementary strengths and expertise” across both agencies within the existing offices, while offering minimal role duplication. 225 employees work across the five offices, with less than 5% anticipated to work in “duplicative, non-billable or low-billable roles,” ADWEEK has learned.

In July 2022, Grey Group, which functions within AKQA, named Laura Manness as its global CEO, joining from Havas New York where she was also CEO.

Manness explained that the rationale of the changes was to streamline the operations while optimizing them and create efficiencies to support sustained growth and competitive advantage.

“The strategy for Grey’s future is simple yet powerful—we are shifting from a ‘global agency network’ to a ‘globally networked agency,'” Manness said in a statement. “This nuance is an important distinction as we continue to streamline our business as ‘One borderless Grey’ and expand our capabilities in pursuit of accelerated growth, with emphasis on an expanding portfolio of large global clients.”

The business added that there are no plans to integrate any other Grey studio into AKQA.

Ajaz Ahmed, AKQA’s founder and CEO, added: “We are proud to partner with Laura’s team and believe the Grey brand has lasting value. Driving operational excellence is core to our mission of delivering sustainable growth and in service of building a leaner, more agile agency to improve our performance and better enable our long-term vision.”

WPP began its efficiencies drive in 2019 with the aim of saving over $750 million (600 million pounds) by 2025. During that time it has merged a number of its agency brands, including most recently communications companies Hill & Knowlton and BCW to form Burson and Wunderman Thompson, and VMLY&R to form the world’s largest creative agency, VML.

In 2024, WPP is targeting savings of $222 million (£175 million) from an efficiency drive. with a further cost saving of $158 million (£125 million) eyed in 2025.