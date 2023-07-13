Adweek Podcasts

Adweek Podcast: The Unsung Agency Heroes That Speak Clients' Language

Account directors might not get the same acclamation as their creative peers, but a good one can make or break an agency

Headshot of Rebecca Stewart Headshot of Luz Corona Headshot of Kyle O’Brien
By Rebecca Stewart & Luz Corona & Kyle O’Brien

 

Ad agency account directors can wear multiple hats on any given day: strategist, researcher, planner and chief client liaison officer, the list goes on.

The role requires skills that go well beyond that of translator between client and creative, as Adweek’s reporter and AgencySpy editor Kyle O’Brien has uncovered as part of his feature series exploring the evolving roles of the agency C-suite.

How Account Directors Can Perfect Being the Vital Link Between Agency and Client

In this episode, Adweek’s community editor Luz Corona and Europe brand editor Rebecca Stewart are joined by O’Brien and Katie Elder, head of client service at purpose-driven agency Public Inc to talk about what it means to be an account director in 2023.

We also discuss the skills required to take on the job and how best to manage the work-life balance challenges that come with the high-demand position.

Headshot of Rebecca Stewart

Rebecca Stewart

Rebecca is Adweek's Europe brand editor.

Headshot of Luz Corona

Luz Corona

Luz Corona is the community editor at Adweek.

Headshot of Kyle O’Brien

Kyle O’Brien

Kyle O’Brien is a staff reporter for Adweek and editor of AgencySpy.

