Ad agency account directors can wear multiple hats on any given day: strategist, researcher, planner and chief client liaison officer, the list goes on.

The role requires skills that go well beyond that of translator between client and creative, as Adweek’s reporter and AgencySpy editor Kyle O’Brien has uncovered as part of his feature series exploring the evolving roles of the agency C-suite.

In this episode, Adweek’s community editor Luz Corona and Europe brand editor Rebecca Stewart are joined by O’Brien and Katie Elder, head of client service at purpose-driven agency Public Inc to talk about what it means to be an account director in 2023.

We also discuss the skills required to take on the job and how best to manage the work-life balance challenges that come with the high-demand position.