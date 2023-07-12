Brandweek will feature live discussions with marketing pros at Dakota Media, Converse, UPS and more. Meet us in Miami Sept. 11–14 to boost your business and elevate your brand.
Agency account directors may not get much press or public accolades, but a good account person can be responsible for keeping the lights on at any agency.
On paper, an account manager is responsible for overseeing advertising and marketing campaigns within the agency. They work across departments, from creative to accounting and project management teams and serve as a liaison between the agency and the client.
