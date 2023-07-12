The Future of Agencies

How Account Directors Can Perfect Being the Vital Link Between Agency and Client

The unsung heroes of the industry help champion great ideas

Account directors must be the ultimate multitaskers, with an ability to understand every aspect of the business and connect them through each campaign.Anchor Worldwide, Marcus Thomas, Barker, Public Inc., Curiosity, Little Hands of Stone, Wondros, The Marketing Arm, Mischief @ No Fixed Address
Headshot of Kyle O’Brien
By Kyle O’Brien

 

Agency account directors may not get much press or public accolades, but a good account person can be responsible for keeping the lights on at any agency.

On paper, an account manager is responsible for overseeing advertising and marketing campaigns within the agency. They work across departments, from creative to accounting and project management teams and serve as a liaison between the agency and the client.

