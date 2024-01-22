With VMLY&R + WT (Wunderman Thompson), combining two mega-shops to form VML isn’t just additive. It multiplies their collective impact.

WPP wanted the most simplified but complete offering in the industry. In VML chief executive Jon Cook’s eyes, combining the two shops creates a behemoth far greater than the sum of its parts. Not only does VML carry out Cook’s main mission to have a vast array of capabilities, but it also delivers jaw-dropping scale with over 30,000 employees worldwide—creating the largest creative agency in the world.

In 2023, nearly every holding company and a number of notable independent agencies sought scale like the reimagined VML in some form: Dentsu’s consolidation mission gave Dentsu Creative scale and put all of its capabilities under one roof; Stagwell retooled four agencies into Crispin Porter + Bogusky; Omnicom’s media agencies have been touting scale with its “agencies-as-a-platform” mentality; Majority sold a 30% stake to WPP; Uncommon sold a majority stake to Havas to expand in the U.S. and across Europe; and Gut sold a majority stake to its client, Globant, in order to deepen its capabilities and scale quicker.

In 2024, Stagwell has already acquired Team Epiphany, a two-decades-old culturalist agency, and Accenture purchased Work & Co to boost its digital design and AI capabilities. It’s the start of a likely flurry of M&A activity across the industry as agencies try to meet clients’ needs by adding capabilities and reach across not just the U.S., but throughout the globe.

That is just one part of the agency, but it’s this massive ‘You complete me!’ Jerry Maguire kind of moment for that capability. Jon Cook, chief executive, VML

Adding new capabilities and expanding an agency’s geographic footprint can accelerate its organic growth from existing clients, and it represents a more cost-effective path to growing revenue than constantly chasing new business. The lessons of scale at the holding company and independent levels are on display with VML and Gut, who each took unique routes for different reasons to achieve stronger services at a grander scale.

“Marketers are less about consolidating the relationships for simplicity and find more appealing the dynamic to go through one door and be able to tap into all these resources,” said Rachel Segall, co-founder of consultancy NBZ Partner.

Capabilities first, scale second

Other than Dentsu, which wiped clean most of its agency brands, every holding company now has a surplus of these divisions and would likely benefit from shedding a few. In WPP’s case, it pursued the chance to have the most complete offering in the industry with the Wunderman Thompson-VMLY&R merger because the two agencies complemented each other well, Cook told Adweek.

For example, he pointed to both agencies’ commerce capabilities being strong in different areas. VMLY&R brings more creative commerce to the table, while WT’s strength lies in its technology and ability to navigate platforms.

“That is just one part of the agency, but it’s this massive ‘You complete me!’ Jerry Maguire kind of moment for that capability,” Cook said.

The contemporizing of the CMO’s role led Cook to retool the agency. He increasingly saw the demand on CMOs to bring customer experience and commerce closer to brand marketing, and those CMOs needed a new kind of agency to deliver that seamlessly.

Cook also believes the new VML can be more competitive with Accenture and Deloitte, which have encroached on ad agencies’ territory over the past decade by offering similar services, but entering the market through the lens of consulting instead of creativity. “We were trying to build for that nexus of where consultants are heading and where agencies are heading,” Cook said of VML’s attempt to make an offering truly unique to the industry.

While Cook said size wasn’t the top priority of the new VML, it does bring other benefits that clients desire like stability.

NBZ Partner co-founder Simone Oppenheimer Mandel reveals that one marketer told her they picked a holding company agency over an independent agency because the marketer knew her budget could be unpredictable and felt the larger holding company shop was better equipped to absorb the changes in staffing that could be needed this year.

Video: Malinda DiPasquale, Edit: Breana Mallamaci

Accelerating growth (and global domination)

Gut co-founder Anselmo Ramos has not been quiet about his desire for “global domination.” He also hasn’t been quiet about his love for being an independent agency. But those pursuits don’t line up very well. After all, it took Wieden+Kennedy decades of growth to be dominant on a global scale, and decades don’t jive with Ramos’ timeline.

Gut could only grow so fast with Ramos and Gaston Bigio as the main backers of the agency. Following the agency’s sale to Globant, Ramos wants to expand from the seven offices it has already opened in the past five years. He’s eyeing locations where Globant already has offices that Gut can build out from.

Self-described “digital transformation service” Globant represents a new facilitator of acceleration in the industry. Ramos had no intention of selling to a holding company, and instead he believes he has found the right partner on his own client roster. “Globant is a tech company. It doesn’t do what we do and vice versa. So it’s a very strategic, complementary partnership.”

Agencies have alternative options to selling to a holding company. Independent network Worldwide Partners, for example, gives agencies scale with nearly 100 shops across almost 50 countries on the roster. Other groups like Acceleration Community of Companies, Plus Company and Dawn Modern Marketing have also emerged as options for agencies in need of partners in order to win bigger clients.

Ramos plans to use Globant to open more doors across a client C-suite because the agency now has the resources to code and build anything on top of the creative work. He believes that should be appealing to clients. “CMOs talk to one agency, and the CTO or CIO talk to another about completely different things. We have this opportunity to be a one-stop solution to help with tech and creative perspectives.”