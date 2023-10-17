Learn the ins, outs, dos and don’ts of creator marketing at Social Media Week Europe this 10–11 October in London. Register for your in-person or virtual pass .

WPP has merged Wunderman Thompson and VMLY&R to create VML, a new agency that combines brand experience, customer experience and commerce under the leadership of Jon Cook as global CEO and Mel Edwards as global president.

The merging of the two agencies creates a business of more than 30,000 people in 64 markets.

According to WPP, the new entity will begin doing business on Jan. 1, supporting clients on creative brand growth strategy and transformation while offering data operations, technology platforms and partnerships with major tech companies such as Nvidia, which Wunderman Thompson has partnered with to develop its AI offering. It will also offer B2B and healthcare services.

In a statement, Mark Read, CEO of WPP, said: “Scale matters in today’s world as AI and technology transform marketing and global clients look to simplify their relationships. VML will combine world-class creativity with deep expertise in data, marketing technology and platforms to deliver competitive advantage for ambitious brands. It’s another important step forward for WPP as we continue to reshape our offer for the future, simplify our business and unlock further benefits of scale.”

He continued: “Separately, Wunderman Thompson and VMLY&R are two of WPP’s strongest and best performing agencies. Together, they will deliver an even wider, fully integrated suite of capabilities to our clients in every market. Marketers today expect seamless links between their brand advertising and technology solutions and platforms. VML provides an immediate solution to this business imperative.”

Immediate leadership appointments include Debbi Vandeven as global chief creative officer; Eric Campbell as global chief client officer; Juan Pablo Jurado as CEO for LATAM; Ewen Sturgeon as CEO EMEA; and Audrey Kuah and Yi-Chung Tay, co-CEOs for APAC.

“The future of building strong brands and businesses requires the interconnectivity of brand experience, commerce and customer experiences,” said Cook in a statement. “We recognized the immediate opportunity to create what every consultancy and advertising agency aspires to build with the formation of VML. We’re especially excited to present our new offering to the industry, as we don’t believe there is another company as creatively awarded with our depth in customer experience and commerce.”

Edwards added: “This is the right suite of capabilities, offered at just the right moment, at unprecedented scale. … The opportunities it affords our people and the growth we can deliver for our clients at a global scale make this a real game-changer for each business and the wider industry.”

Previously, Wunderman Thompson and VMLY&R have partnered globally across clients such as Colgate-Palmolive, Dell, Ford, Microsoft, Nestlé and The Coca-Cola Company.

Adweek understands that the rationale of the merger will see greater investment made in creative strategy and the technology sides of the business and that non client facing resources are likely to be reviewed as a result.