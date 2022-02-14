36 million U.S. households, or more than 1 in 4 U.S. homes, tuned into the Super Bowl this year, which is a 12% increase from last year’s game. And among those viewers who paid more attention to the commercial breaks than the game itself, there were a few apparent marketing themes at play. To name a few, electronic vehicle brands made a grand entrance, celebrity sightings were a dime a dozen and just as consumers were treated to a dot-com boom in 2000, cryptocurrency commercials made their debut. But without the data this is all pure conjecture, so here are the top 10 metrics that illustrate this year’s biggest day in advertising.