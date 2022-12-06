Business directory and crowdsourced review forum Yelp detailed two updates Tuesday to help users and businesses on its platform better organize their efforts: a new Projects feature on its mobile application and a revamped Yelp for Business message inbox.

Yelp vice president of consumer product Akhil Kuduvalli Ramesh explained in a blog post Tuesday, “People come to Yelp every day to discover and connect with service professionals across a broad range of categories—from landscapers and auto repair services to tailors, plumbers, lawyers and more. In fact, millions of Yelp users have utilized Request a Quote and Request a Call to hire pros that can best service their projects. To meet this growing need, Yelp has doubled down on building new features and updates that help consumers seamlessly connect with pros, as well as deliver an increasing number of quality leads to business owners.”

The Projects tab gives users of the Yelp app a single destination to create, manage and organize their Request a Call and Request a Quote details and compare prices, message businesses, schedule consultations and track the status of inquiries.

Yelp

Category-specific icons are included for easier navigation, and projects are organized by most recent quote requests. Yelp users can quickly respond to notifications that businesses have messaged them back through a unique email link that seamlessly and securely authenticates with one click.

Users must have the latest version of the Yelp app for Android or iOS to access the new Projects tab.

The new centralized message center on Yelp for Business was designed to surface the most important information for business owners, such as location, project titles, previews of the messages and timing.

Yelp

The aim was to help them better view and interact with customer leads from Request a Call or Request a Quote, as well as from Yelp’s Nearby Jobs feature.

Business owners can access the redesigned inbox experience by logging into their Yelp for Business account on iOS or the web.

Ramesh concluded, “At Yelp, we’re continuing to find new ways to provide all types of services businesses with even more relevant leads. The new Projects tab not only helps consumers stay organized, but it also helps increase the likelihood of businesses getting hired by reducing the uncertainty customers can face when trying to select the right business for their job at hand.”