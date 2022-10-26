Which social media strategies are winning long-term loyalty and how can your brand build memorable and shoppable moments in the space? Find out at Social Media Week Europe, 7–9 Nov. in London. Virtual passes also available. Sign up today.
Business directory and crowdsourced review forum Yelp integrated with email marketing platform Mailchimp, which will enable Mailchimp users with Yelp business pages to add content from Yelp to their email campaigns, including business details, photos, reviews and Yelp rating.