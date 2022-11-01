Which social media strategies are winning long-term loyalty and how can your brand build memorable and shoppable moments in the space? Find out at, 7–9 Nov. in London. Virtual passes also available.

It’s only been a few days since Elon Musk declared that “the bird is freed” upon closing on his acquisition of Twitter—and already he has started to change the company from the inside out. From pending layoffs of a quarter of the staff to the leak that the company is planning to charge $19.99 for a new Twitter Blue subscription, big changes are underway to a platform that has been fairly popular with advertisers since the bird turned to ads in 2010.