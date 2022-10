Which social media strategies are winning long-term loyalty and how can your brand build memorable and shoppable moments in the space? Find out at, 7–9 Nov. in London. Virtual passes also available.

The Delaware Chancery Court might want to mark that Oct. 17 trial date for Twitter’s lawsuit against potential acquirer Elon Musk in pencil and not pen, as Musk reportedly reinstated his original bid of $54.20 per share for the company.