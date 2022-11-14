Tumblr is having some fun at Twitter’s expense.

Rather than paying $7.99 per month for subscription service Twitter Blue and its on-again, off-again verified checkmark, which only verifies that the account holder is paying $7.99 per month, Tumblr is offering a double blue checkmark for a one-time price of $7.99.

Tumblr said on the order page, “This is not a verification status; it’s an Important Blue Internet Checkmark, which, in 2022 is just as legit. Also, the Important Blue Internet Checkmark may turn into a bunch of crabs at any time.”

Important Blue Internet Checkmark stickers are also available for pre-order at $3 apiece—” six inches by four inches of pure, uncut, glossy unverified verification you can stick on anything”—as are enamel pins for $6.