Twitter Debuts ‘Official’ Label for Verified Accounts; Elon Musk Promptly Yanks It

One of the most widespread criticisms of new Twitter owner Elon Musk’s plan to make verification of accounts part of its retooled, $7.99-per-month Twitter Blue subscription service was that it went against the reasons for implementing verification in the first place—ensuring that accounts and the people behind them were authentic. Twitter came up with a solution to that dilemma, but now it’s gone.

Twitter director of product management Esther Crawford revealed the now-you-see-it, now-you-don’t solution in a since-deleted tweet Tuesday, saying that the social network was introducing an “Official” level for select accounts in order to differentiate them from the accounts of people shelling out $7.99 per month.

She explained, “A lot of folks have asked about how you’ll be able to distinguish between Twitter Blue subscribers with blue checkmarks and accounts that are verified as official, which is why we’re introducing the ‘Official’ label to select accounts when we launch. Not all previously verified accounts will get the ‘Official’ label, and the label is not available for purchase. Accounts that will receive it include government accounts, commercial companies, business partners, major media outlets, publishers and some public figures.”

Crawford added, “The new Twitter Blue does not include ID verification—it’s an opt-in, paid subscription that offers a blue checkmark and access to select features. We’ll continue to experiment with ways to differentiate between account types.”

However, it appears that the “Official” label is officially gone.

In response to a tweet from web video producer Marques Brownlee, whose profile briefly sported the label, Musk wrote, “I just killed it. Blue check will be the great leveler.”

Twitter suspended its original verification process in November 2017 but brought it back in May 2021, enabling people who fit the criteria for one of these six categories to be eligible to apply: activists, organizers and other influential individuals; companies, brands and organizations; entertainment; government; news organizations and journalists; or sports and gaming.