Former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey Apologizes for His Role in Mass Layoffs

Former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey finally weighed in on the chaos enveloping his former company since it was taken over by Elon Musk late last month, but he did not mention the company’s new owner at all.

Dorsey said in a tweet Saturday, “Folks at Twitter past and present are strong and resilient. They will always find a way no matter how difficult the moment. I realize many are angry with me. I own the responsibility for why everyone is in this situation: I grew the company size too quickly. I apologize for that. I am grateful for, and love, everyone who has ever worked on Twitter. I don’t expect that to be mutual in this moment—or ever—and I understand.”

When Musk made his takeover offer April 25 of $54.20 per Twitter share in cash, or roughly $44 billion, Dorsey was enthusiastic, saying in a tweet at the time, “In principle, I don’t believe anyone should own or run Twitter. It wants to be a public good at a protocol level, not a company. Solving for the problem of it being a company, however, Elon is the singular solution I trust. I trust his mission to extend the light of consciousness. Elon’s goal of creating a platform that is ‘maximally trusted and broadly inclusive’ is the right one.”

Of course, he also said of short-lived CEO Parag Agrawal, “This is also @paraga’s goal, and why I chose him,” and we saw how that worked out.