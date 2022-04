Don't miss Social Media Week! . Join high-profile creators, leading brand marketers and innovative change makers across the industry for live discussions on the strategies and content that are resonating with today's consumers. Get your #SMW pass to join May 9–11 in NYC. .

There’s no time like the present, as the old saying goes, but according to social media analytics company Sprout Social, it may not be the best time for brands to post on social platforms.