A new study by the Attention Economy team at Dentsu Media found that augmented reality lenses on Snapchat are drawing plenty of attention.

Dentsu found that Snapchat AR lenses delivered a depth of engagement comparable to television, one of the highest attention-driving formats measured to date, garnering four times more attention than the study’s benchmark.

Fewer than 10% of people engage with social formats for more than two seconds on average, according to Dentsu, while more than 80% of people do so with Snap Inc. lenses.

The high attention paid to lenses on Snapchat led to brand recall 1.3 times that of Dentsu’s benchmark, and the lenses driving the highest amount of brand recall contained distinctive brand elements and were personally relevant to the audience.

The Attention Economy concluded that while usage of AR lenses is still not commonplace, deep levels of engagement are driven among people who do use the technology.

Snap manager, global agency development Gabrielle Delva said in a statement, “With over 250 million Snapchatters engaging with AR every day on average, there is a ton of opportunity for brands to capitalize on the immersiveness of AR to enhance their campaigns and better capture their audience’s attention. It’s exciting to see Snapchat’s AR lenses succeed in grabbing consumers’ attention and provide compelling business results for our partners.”

Dentsu Media senior vice president of global partnerships Joanne Leong added, “At Dentsu, we know it is imperative to build better attention-based metrics to ultimately fuel more effective media decisions for our clients. This latest study with Snap’s AR products is groundbreaking as we start to look at different environments outside of the digital and video formats typically measured in attention studies. These results pave the next path to attention measurement in related spaces such as gaming, Web3.0 and the metaverse—the next foundational block in our open Attention Economy.”