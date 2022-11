Which social media strategies are winning long-term loyalty and how can your brand build memorable and shoppable moments in the space? Find out at, 7–9 Nov. in London. Virtual passes also available.

Snap Inc. teamed up with fitness tracking application Strava on the Strava Activity Lens, an augmented reality experience that enables users of Snapchat and Strava to share their fitness journey with family and friends via the former’s camera.