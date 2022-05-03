Don't miss Social Media Week! . Join high-profile creators, leading brand marketers and innovative change makers across the industry for live discussions on the strategies and content that are resonating with today's consumers. Get your #SMW pass to join May 9–11 in NYC. .

Snap Inc.’s NewFronts presentation Tuesday provided more than a look at its new and returning Snap Originals series, as Snapchat’s parent company detailed a partnership with personalized video messaging platform Cameo. It also unveiled its new Snap Promote initiative for content partners to boost their visibility and viewership via promoted content across the Snapchat platform.