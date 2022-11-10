Hosted by AMA Marketing Hall of Fame inductee Antonio Lucio , the Adweek Home / Work podcast breaks down the good, bad, ugly and extraordinary of balancing life and work. Tune in .

Tim Richards joined Nextdoor as head of global enterprise and mid-market sales.

Richards had been chief revenue officer at influencer marketing platform Linqia.

At the neighborhood social network, he will lead global direct advertising sales strategy and market expansion with the aim of accelerating the company’s global growth and reinforcing its commitment to serving advertisers, partners and consumers.

During his tenure at Linqia, Richards rebuilt the revenue organization to focus on enterprise brands, growing revenue exponentially and improving customer retention.

Prior to that, he served as head of U.S. sales at AOL.

Nextdoor chief revenue officer Heidi Andersen said in a statement, “Tim is an innovative thinker and relentless builder with a track record of propelling growth for the organizations he serves. As Nextdoor continues to grow, there’s a significant opportunity to accelerate our ad business and continue to affirm our position as the neighborhood platform for advertising. With Tim at the helm, he brings a wealth of experience driving revenue and growth to Nextdoor, and we’re absolutely thrilled that he will have an integral role in taking Nextdoor to the next level in the next year and beyond.”

Richards added, “Nextdoor is a unique and differentiated company, connecting people to the neighborhoods that matter to them. I’m eager to work with Nextdoor’s talented global sales team to elevate the neighbor experience, provide thought-leadership with new and existing advertisers and deliver smart, thoughtful customer connections to brands.”