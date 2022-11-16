#BuyBlack Friday returned to Meta’s platforms Wednesday for a third consecutive year.

Black-owned small and midsized businesses in North America can visit the #BuyBlack Friday site for free education, resources and training on how to use the digital tools that are available to them to connect with customers and drive sales, while shining the spotlight on their diverse businesses.

One-on-one marketing support can be accessed via the site, as well as several highlighted Black-owned SMBs and their success stories.

Meta

Meta emphasized the importance of the holiday shopping season, saying that 25% of minority-owned businesses in the U.S. expect to bring in more than one-half of their annual revenue between Oct. 1 and Dec. 31, with that figure rising to 34% for Black-owned businesses.

SMBs that are part of the Meta Business Leaders Network will be featured in the new 2022 Smalliday Showcase gift guide, with shoppers gaining access to special holiday promotions and discounts.

And Meta’s SMB Holiday Marketing Guide will feature advice and tips on how to use the company’s free tools and products across its platforms, as well as the Holiday 2022 Meta Foresight Interactive Report, containing insights from the last three holiday shopping seasons across 33 key markets and tips on how to convert new customers into returning customers.

Finally, noting that more than 140 billion Reels are played across Facebook and Instagram each day—up 50% from six months ago—new Instagram for Business series Try My Reel offers templates from creators including Lela Brandão, Dontae Catlet. Laura Jane, Dylan Lamay and John Olear, which contain videos with audio tracks or plug-and-play templates with simple instructions for businesses to pair with their own photos and videos.