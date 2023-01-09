Meta said Monday that the Variance Reduction System, the machine learning-powered technology it initially discussed last June to ensure the equitable distribution of ads on its platforms, is now live for housing ads in the U.S.

Vice president of civil rights and deputy general counsel Roy L. Austin Jr. said in a Newsroom post Monday that the plan is to extend VRS to credit and employment ads in the U.S. at some point in 2023.

The Department of Justice reached a settlement with Meta last June regarding a complaint filed in August 2018 with the Department of Housing and Urban Development over discriminatory uses of ad targeting options from then-Facebook.

The HUD complaint was related to housing ads, but the same issues were raised regarding credit and employment ads, and Meta said at the time that it would apply plans it shared in the settlement to all three categories.

Austin wrote in a blog post last June, “To protect against discrimination, advertisers running housing ads on our platforms already have a limited number of targeting options that they can choose from while setting up their campaigns, including a restriction on using age, gender or ZIP code. Our new method builds on that foundation and strives to make additional progress toward a more equitable distribution of ads through our ad delivery process. To implement this change while also taking into account people’s privacy, we will use the privacy-preserving approaches we’re pursuing to measure race and ethnicity at the aggregate level.”

Meta policy manager for responsible artificial intelligence Miranda Bogen explained in a separate blogpost Monday that VRS kicks in when an ad for credit, employment or housing wins an auction and begins to be shown to people.

Once a large enough group of users has been shown the ad, VRS measures the aggregate age, estimated race/ethnicity distribution and gender of that group, with Bogen writing, “These measurements are compared with measurements of the population of people who are more broadly eligible to see the ad and, if there is a difference in distributions, the system is instructed to adjust pacing multipliers.”

She continued, “The VRS remeasures the audience’s demographic distribution and updates the pacing of ads throughout the campaign, working to reduce variance between the audiences. When there’s a new chance to show someone an ad, the system uses the latest demographic measurements, along with limited information about that person, to determine how to best adjust the pacing of the bid in order to encourage the ad to be distributed to an audience that more closely reflects the ad’s eligible targeted audience.”

She stressed privacy-preserving approaches built into the system, saying that the VRS will not have access to the age, estimated race/ethnicity distribution or gender of individuals, and estimated race/ethnicity will be measured using Meta’s privacy-enhanced implementation of Bayesian Improved Surname Geocoding.

Bogen wrote, “Aggregate demographic measurements that are generated and used by the VRS will include differential privacy noise to help prevent the system from learning and subsequently acting on individual-level demographic information with high fidelity.

And Austin concluded in his Newsroom post, “Across the industry, approaches to algorithmic fairness are still evolving, particularly as it relates to digital advertising. But we know we cannot wait for consensus to make progress in addressing important concerns about the potential for discrimination—especially when it comes to housing, employment, and credit ads, where the enduring effects of historically unequal treatment still have the tendency to shape economic opportunities. We will continue to make this work a priority as we collaborate with stakeholders to support important industrywide discussions around how to make progress toward more fair and equitable digital advertising.”