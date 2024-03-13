#SMW is right around the corner. Join us April 9-11 in NYC to get up to speed on all the latest strategies, technologies and trends you need to be following. Register now .

Three-time Grammy Award-winning artist, philanthropist and entrepreneur Megan Thee Stallion is set to discuss her authenticity when it comes to fan engagement as the “Hot Girl Coach” comes to Social Media Week.

Set to speak on day two of this year’s event, Megan Thee Stallion will take to the main stage to talk through her social media use, including her partnerships with Nike, Planet Fitness and others.

Alongside her multiple awards and three Billboard Hot 100 No. 1s, including recently released song “HISS,” she also leads the Pete and Thomas Foundation. The not-for-profit organization focuses on uplifting and assisting women, children, senior citizens and underserved communities in Houston and across the world. It places a focus on three core pillars: education, housing, and health and wellness.

“We are thrilled to welcome Megan Thee Stallion to our stage at Social Media Week, a talent who has established herself as a force in entertainment and in social media,” said Jenny Rooney, chief experience officer for ADWEEK.

“She’s built and cultivated her own brand while also partnering with key marketers using the power of social platforms. We’re excited to have her join to share with us some of the magic she’s learned along the way as she’s grown in her career and business,” Rooney added.

Also set to speak during the three-day event will be Melanie English, director of social marketing for LinkedIn; actor, model and content creator Rickey Thompson; Peyton Dix, social consultant, brand strategist, and culture writer; and Jeremy Jankowski, manager of content partnerships at Pinterest.

Taking place Tuesday, April 9, through Thursday, April 11, at Convene in New York, the full program and further details for the event can be found on the dedicated Social Media Week event page.