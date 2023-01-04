Whether Elon Musk remains at the helm of Twitter or hands over the reins to someone else—Myspace founder Tom Anderson , anyone?—the platform is in for more seismic changes following the mogul’s $44 billion acquisition of the platform in October.

After eliminating or accepting the semi-voluntary resignations of more than half the platform’s prior staff (an estimated 3,800 people), Musk and the remaining team have set off on a collision course of shifting policies and features, eliminating, reimplementing and adjusting their way to a new future for the platform.