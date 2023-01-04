Whether Elon Musk remains at the helm of Twitter or hands over the reins to someone else—Myspace founder Tom Anderson, anyone?—the platform is in for more seismic changes following the mogul’s $44 billion acquisition of the platform in October.
After eliminating or accepting the semi-voluntary resignations of more than half the platform’s prior staff (an estimated 3,800 people), Musk and the remaining team have set off on a collision course of shifting policies and features, eliminating, reimplementing and adjusting their way to a new future for the platform.