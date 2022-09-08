If you don’t understand the terms “Corn Kid” or “It’s Corn!” then you may have been living under a rock for the past few weeks. The video, which originated on the popular digital show Recess Therapy, co-created by Doing Things Media and Julian Shapiro-Barnum, has achieved a level of virality that occurs as often as a lunar eclipse and, as a result, brands have responded by joining the Corn Kid cultural conversation.