Learn how to harness the rising influence of the creator economy with marketing insights from brands including McDonald's, Bombas and Duolingo at Social Media Week, May 16–18. Register now to save 30%.
To celebrate Women’s History Month in March, Instagram released a “Women’s History Month” chat theme that adds shades of pink and orange to a conversation’s background. This theme is called “Power of Us” by Sarah Cliff.
Our guide will show you how to use the Women’s History Month chat theme in the Instagram mobile application.
Note: These screenshots were captured in the Instagram app on iOS.
Step 1: Open the Instagram conversation you want to customize and tap the conversation name at the top of the screen.
Step 2: Tap “Theme.”
Step 3: Tap the “Women’s History Month” chat theme. Note: There is no preview screen or confirmation window. Once you tap the “Women’s History Month” chat theme, the conversation will be updated.