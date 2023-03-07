Learn how to harness the rising influence of the creator economy with marketing insights from brands including McDonald's , Bombas and Duolingo at Social Media Week, May 16–18 . Register now to save 30%.

To celebrate Women’s History Month in March, Instagram released a “Women’s History Month” chat theme that adds shades of pink and orange to a conversation’s background. This theme is called “Power of Us” by Sarah Cliff.

Our guide will show you how to use the Women’s History Month chat theme in the Instagram mobile application.

Note: These screenshots were captured in the Instagram app on iOS.

Step 1: Open the Instagram conversation you want to customize and tap the conversation name at the top of the screen.

Step 2: Tap “Theme.”

Step 3: Tap the “Women’s History Month” chat theme. Note: There is no preview screen or confirmation window. Once you tap the “Women’s History Month” chat theme, the conversation will be updated.