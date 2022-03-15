Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

Women's History Month Series: Celebrating Progress and Rallying for Change

Highlighting crucial gender issues in advertising, marketing and media

Adweek is celebrating those who are defying gendered expectations in advertising, marketing and media.Miakievy/Getty Images
Headshot of Adweek Staff
By Adweek Staff

2 seconds ago

In honor of Women’s History Month, Adweek is paying tribute to those who are defying gendered expectations in advertising, marketing and media while shedding light on the harassment, tokenization and perpetual lack of resources that women face in the workplace. From highlighting agencies with untraditional family planning policies to underscoring the damaging effects of exclusionary feminist movements, this series both celebrates progress while underscoring the systems and stereotypes that continue to impede equitable progress.
Emmy Liederman

Headshot of Adweek Staff

Adweek Staff

Recommended articles
Related Articles

Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

Women’s History Month Series: Celebrating Progress and Rallying for Change

By Adweek Staff

Pax

Cannabis

Vape Brand Pax Shows ‘More Flowerful’ Side of the Unsung Heroines of Cannabis

By T.L. Stanley

Programming & Performance

Rick and Morty Reunite With Wendy’s for March Madness-Themed Las Vegas Activation

By Mollie Cahillane

Platforms

Meta to Add 2,000 Jobs in Spain Over Next 5 Years

By David Cohen

Microlearning
View All


Organize and Leverage Your Measurement Toolbox


Subscriber Onboarding and Engagement Done Right


Connected TV Enables Effective Audience-First Advertising


The Keys to Building Your Customer Identity Framework

You Might Like


The Newest Member of the Content Marketing Team Is AI

By Brooke Gocklin


What to Do When Digital Behavior Isn’t Enough to Target Who You Want to Reach

By Kasha Cacy, Global CEO, ENGINE


Your Cookieless Campaign Strategy Starts With Efficiency

By LiveRamp


The Drive to First-Party Data

By Permutive