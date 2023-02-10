Learn how the creator economy is transforming the marketing landscape, and how to cultivate partnerships to grow engaged communities at Social Media Week: The Creatorverse , May 16–18 in NY. Register now to secure your early bird pass.

Ahead of Super Bowl LVII, Meta released new chat themes in the Instagram mobile application that add NFL-themed backgrounds and colors to conversations. There are three chat themes to choose from: “Super Bowl,” “Kansas City Chiefs” and “Philadelphia Eagles.”

Our guide will show you how to use the Super Bowl LVII chat themes in the Instagram mobile app.

Note: These screenshots were captured in the Instagram app on iOS. Also note, these themes are also available in the Messenger app.

Step 1: Open the Messenger conversation you want to customize and tap the conversation name at the top of the screen.

Step 2: Tap “Theme.”

Step 3: Tap one of the Super Bowl LVII chat themes. Note: Instagram doesn’t have preview screens or confirmation windows for themes. Once you tap a Super Bowl LVII chat theme, the conversation will be updated.