Ahead of Super Bowl LVII, Meta released new chat themes in the Instagram mobile application that add NFL-themed backgrounds and colors to conversations. There are three chat themes to choose from: “Super Bowl,” “Kansas City Chiefs” and “Philadelphia Eagles.”
Our guide will show you how to use the Super Bowl LVII chat themes in the Instagram mobile app.
Note: These screenshots were captured in the Instagram app on iOS. Also note, these themes are also available in the Messenger app.
Step 1: Open the Messenger conversation you want to customize and tap the conversation name at the top of the screen.
Step 2: Tap “Theme.”
Step 3: Tap one of the Super Bowl LVII chat themes. Note: Instagram doesn’t have preview screens or confirmation windows for themes. Once you tap a Super Bowl LVII chat theme, the conversation will be updated.