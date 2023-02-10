Learn how the creator economy is transforming the marketing landscape, and how to cultivate partnerships to grow engaged communities at Social Media Week: The Creatorverse , May 16–18 in NY. Register now to secure your early bird pass.

To celebrate Super Bowl LVII Feb. 12, Messenger released three new chat themes that add NFL-themed colors and backgrounds to conversations. Users can choose from the “Super Bowl,” “Kansas City Chiefs” and “Philadelphia Eagles” chat themes, and they can activate a different theme in each conversation.

Once one of these themes is activated, the conversation’s “Quick Reaction” emoji will be changed to the American football emoji.

Our guide will show you how to use the Super Bowl LVII chat themes in the Messenger application.

Note: These screenshots were captured in the Messenger app on iOS.

Step 1: Open the Messenger conversation you want to customize and tap the conversation name at the top of the screen.

Step 2: Tap “Theme.”

Step 3: Tap your desired Super Bowl LVII chat theme.

Step 4: Tap the “Select” button in the bottom-right corner of the screen to activate the theme in the conversation.