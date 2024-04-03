As influencer marketing has grown into a multibillion-dollar business, influencer trips have evolved into bigger and more lavish affairs, with brands looking to outdo their rivals.

But many consumers are wondering if there’s a ceiling to such extravagance.

Criticism hit a high note earlier this year when beauty brand Tarte flew influencers, along with their plus-ones, on private planes to Bora Bora. Upon arrival, they were greeted with so much swag from more than a dozen brand partners that they received a suitcase to take it all home in.

Is this over the top? Some say yes.