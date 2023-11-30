Save 50% on your Social Media Week pass ! Join leading brands and agencies in NYC this April 9–11 to learn about emerging trends, tools and strategies. Register now—savings expire Dec. 11 .

As though there wasn’t already enough risk for brands advertising on X, formerly Twitter, Elon Musk has now given ad buyers more reasons to consider stopping their investments on the platform.

Musk called out Disney CEO Bob Iger at The New York Times’ DealBook Summit on Wednesday, as well as saying that advertisers leaving the platform will kill it. To avoid similar criticism, more brands are opting to quietly quit X rather than publicly announce their reduction in investment.

“You don’t incinerate the advertiser,” said one media exec, requesting anonymity to speak freely. “You don’t detonate the bridge when someone wants a bit of distance.”

A growing list of advertisers has publicly stopped buying ads on X over the last few weeks due to brand safety and adjacency concerns, including Apple, Comcast, Disney, IBM, Lions Gate Entertainment, NBCUniversal, Paramount Global and Warner Bros Discovery. But Musk’s latest tirade could seriously hamper any further public stances.

“For every one [brand] announcing publicly, another 10 will be quietly [quitting] so they don’t get called out,” said Lou Paskalis, founder and CEO of marketing consultancy AJL Advisory.

Rather than pulling their ads and presence from the platform entirely, brands are more likely to significantly reduce their investments to avoid undue attention. Marketers’ concern is that Musk “will use his bully pulpit if or when they decide to move away from the platform,” Paskalis added.

“Those who didn’t run for the hills or leave quietly are now in a tougher spot,” said the first exec. “Brands’ only choice is to let their flights run out and hope not to be singled out.”

Among brands investing more than $1 million in advertising through October 2023, AT&T, Coca-Cola and GM have reduced year-over-year spending on X by over 90%, according to the most recent data from MediaRadar. Following the Oct. 7 Hamas attack on Israel, companies have been more cautious about the platform. Brands like the NFL are still advertising on the platform; the sports league did not return requests for comment.

More granular data on brands’ ad spend on X is tricky because it’s a private company. Estimates from third-party firms are also flawed because they often have a longer lag time.

“We’ve already seen a decline in our clients advertising on X, with most of them now having withdrawn,” said Mobbie Nazir, chief strategy officer at We Are Social. “This has happened over the last few months, with decisions often being made at a corporate level.”

The latest comments reinforce that Musk isn’t fit to lead a platform that’s a safe place for brands. Mobbie Nazir, chief strategy officer, We Are Social

Conflating ad buys with endorsing free speech

Musk’s ongoing attempts to position advertisers leaving the platform as an assault on free speech suggest a lack of understanding of his main customer base.

“That’s not part of the advertiser’s calculus,” said Paskalis, pointing to more critical factors like whether placements get good returns, or whether they drive business.

Similarly, sources view X CEO Linda Yaccarino’s post following Musk’s comments as equating existence on the platform as an endorsement of its philosophy on free speech. More important values for brands include “consistency, predictability, audience penetration, risk vs. reward,” said the first exec.

Implying that advertising on a platform endorses its philosophy make it harder for brands to explain why they are still there. “You don’t want to make advertisers have to eat your dog food,” they added.

Musk’s dismissive view of advertisers, which make up more than 90% of X’s revenue, is even more alienating since Twitter was never an essential buy for advertisers. While Twitter was phenomenally successful during sporting events like the Super Bowl, little of that experience can be replicated, sources said. Meanwhile, X itself doesn’t have sufficient inventory to remain meaningful for many advertisers, said Paskalis.

Musk’s comments at DealBook Summit were aimed at an audience of mostly CEOs and CFOs. His intentions for new revenue models for the platform are still nascent—a paid tier has been touted—but these comments aren’t likely to endear him to potential partners.

“The latest comments continue to reinforce the now widely held view that Musk isn’t fit to lead a platform that’s a safe place for brands to be a part of,” Nazir said. “It’s not a big reach to say that if Musk doesn’t get his act together, X could fade into obscurity.”