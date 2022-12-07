Edelman and LinkedIn released their fifth annual B-to-B Thought Leadership Impact Study Wednesday, tapping the perspective of nearly 3,600 management-level professionals to offer insights into the buying behaviors of business-to-business decision-makers and C-suite executives during the current economic downturn and help add clarity on the value provided by thought leadership.

The two companies wrote in the introduction, “Businesses around the world are facing a potential economic downturn that will disrupt many aspects of their operations, services and activities. For many b-to-b companies, it is likely that budgets will tighten while sales cycles will extend—forcing decision-makers and C-suite executives to take a hard look at which partners are critical to running the business, and which are not.”

Edelman and LinkedIn found that with more b-to-b- companies planning for the economic downturn to continue into 2023, suppliers will have a harder time gaining the attention of decision-makers, and products and services that are deemed to be noncritical will be the first ones cut.

The two companies found that 63% of C-suite executives said their organizations have tightened up their procurement processes, while 44% of decision-makers will personally be less receptive to sales calls and marketing outreach.

All hope for thriving is not lost, as 91% of decision-makers said providers of non-business-critical products and services can still take actions to increase their chances of survival, with 54% saying those providers should strive to prove that they will increase profit margins or minimize losses, while 52% said they should show that they can help the business outperform or take market share from competitors.

Edelman and LinkedIn wrote, “In b-to-b marketing, it’s well known that nothing matches the value of a direct referral. But among the many tactics in the marketer’s toolbox—advertising, trade shows, in-person sales pitches and more—thought leadership emerges as the most effective in demonstrating a provider’s potential value.”

The two companies found that 61% of decision-makers believe an organization’s thought leadership can be moderately more effective or a lot more effective at demonstrating the potential value of its products and services than traditional, product-oriented marketing, while 50% of C-suite executives said high quality thought leadership has more impact on their purchase decision-making during economic downturns than when times are good.

Continuing that theme, 55% of decision-makers told Edelman and LinkedIn that during an economic downturn, it is more important than ever that suppliers not offering essential products or services demonstrate high-quality thought leadership in order to consummate a deal.

Examples of how to do this include demonstrating an understanding of the organization’s major pain points (43% of decision-makes) and identifying new opportunities or industry trends stemming from the economic downturn (48%).

Edelman and LinkedIn wrote, “It’s important to recognize that many of those who consume thought leadership also produce it. Of the thought leadership consumers we surveyed, nearly 1,000 of them work for organizations that also produce their own thought leadership. Moreover, they tend to have high expectations for the thought leadership they publish. Specifically, 60% expect it to keep their brand and capabilities top of mind during a downturn even among clients or prospects who cannot buy from them because of budget constraints. And 49% expect it to protect their current client relationships from disruption or shrinkage.”

However, the two companies found that just 33% of through leadership producers believe the overall quality of what their organization produces is very good or excellent, with that number sliding to 29% of C-suite executives.

Only 40% of thought leadership producers measure the effectiveness of their work by linking business wins back to specific pieces of content, while 51% said the most common way their organization determines effectiveness is by looking for increased website and social media traffic, which Edelman and LinkedIn called “a metric too broad to be meaningful in this regard.”

The two companies concluded, “Done right, thought leadership can help retain customers by keeping a company’s brand and capabilities top of mind during a downturn. Yet many companies have little confidence in the quality of their own thought leadership content. This period of unpredictability offers an opportunity for b-to-b companies to improve the way they deliver thought leadership and measure its impact.”