Social Commerce All Instagram Users in US Can Now Create Product Tags The feature debuted in 2016 but had only been open to creators Product tags debuted in 2016 as a way for brands and creators to provide followers with product detailsInstagram By David Cohen38 mins ago Instagram opened up its product tags option to all users in the U.S., and not just creators.