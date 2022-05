Adweek's annual #Brandweek summit will explore the ideas behind breakthrough successes, discuss solutions to pressing challenges and explore new opportunities in the Metaverse. Join leaders from Alo Yoga, Hyundai Motor America, Frito-Lay and more, Sept. 12–16 in Miami. Sign up early to save .

The first round of the National Hockey League’s) 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs is nearly in the books, and the league shared details on related activations by more than two-dozen partners in Canada and the U.S.