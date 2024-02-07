Microsoft Returns to the Super Bowl to Launch Its AI-Powered Copilot

Microsoft is returning after a four-year hiatus to the Super Bowl this year.

The tech giant’s ad unveils artificial intelligence companion Copilot, making it available to people on Google Play and Apple’s App Store, as well as via web experience, during the Big Game.

Microsoft’s “Watch Me” campaign expands on its “Empowering Us All” position and shows instances of people overcoming obstacles and pursuing their aspirations with the help of AI through Copilot, ultimately achieving their dreams.

The story begins with people experiencing moments of skepticism about achieving their dream. However, these moments of trepidation turn into moments of surety with “Watch Me” thanks to AI-driven Copilot.

The tech giant positions AI as an everyday companion for people via Copilot that helps in tasks such as accessing information, content creation or even completing various tasks rapidly. The ad displays how Copilot can generate storyboard images, quiz people or assist with coding.

“We’re kind of over this era of being a victim or being afraid of what technology might do,” said Kathleen Hall, chief brand officer at Microsoft. “What we looked at is how is AI going to help people improve their lives and outcomes. And the product truth is it does that.”

The campaign will run from Feb. 7 through 16, with the 60 second-ad airing on CBS during the fourth quarter of the game.

“We’re all told by our own voices what our limitations are,” said Brian Klugman, head of creative at Panay Films, the agency that created and produced the ad. “It’s combating those voices and echoes of limitation and giving you a technology that lets you turn limitation into possibility.”

Alongside Panay Films—a long-term partner of Microsoft and the agency behind the tech giant’s first Super Bowl spot featuring Steve Gleason—the campaign comes from Carat of Dentsu.

While the team began working on the campaign last April, it wasn’t with an eye to any Super Bowl spot, said Hall.

“It was really about positioning and messaging, and in November, the aspiration for the Super Bowl spot came up, and then we had to jam because it was late,” she added.

