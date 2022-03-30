Platforms Meta to Combine Ad Topics, Interest Categories Into Single Ad Topics Control April 11 When someone chooses to 'see less' of any ad topic, they will be removed from its interest targeting options The updated Ad Topics control will be accessible on both Facebook and InstagramMeta By David Cohen1 second ago Meta will consolidate its Ad Topics and Interest Categories controls into a single Ad Topics control starting April 11. David Cohen @9Number9 david.cohen@adweek.com David Cohen is editor of Adweek's Social Pro Daily. Recommended articles Related Articles Diversity, Equity and Inclusion PepsiCo Puts a Neon Spotlight on Latina-Owned Businesses With ‘Jefa-Owned’ Campaign By Natalie Venegas Diversity, Equity and Inclusion 5 Women Leaders Share the Best Advice They’ve Ever Received By Jess Zafarris B-to-B The Future of B-to-B Marketing Is Hiding in Plain Sight By Marten van Pelt Platforms Twitter Extends Professional Accounts to All Users Globally By David Cohen Microlearning View All Customer Experience Transformation for the C-Suite Organize and Leverage Your Measurement Toolbox How Publisher Audits Reduce Fraud Risk and Improve ROI Subscriber Onboarding and Engagement Done Right You Might Like Slay the Monsters of Marketing Data By Treasure Data The Key Trends Shaping the Addressable TV Market By Ben Antier, Cofounder and CEO, Publica The Future Is Bright for Brands That Master Sports Advertising By Matt Whitteker, CEO, MILLIONS.co Reimagine Your TV Strategy Ahead of the Upfronts By LiveRamp