Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

Meta Details Plans to Comply With DOJ Settlement Over HUD Discrimination Complaint

The ability to create Special Ad Audiences via Ads Manager will be removed Aug. 25

The Department of Housing and Urban Development filed its complaint in August 2018U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development
Headshot of David Cohen
By David Cohen

2 mins ago

At Social Media Week Europe, 7–8 Nov., we'll explore emerging technologies, sustainability and the future of Web3 with marketers from Dove, Ogilvy, Wendy's, Spotify and more. Save 30% on your pass now (ends 29 Aug.).

Meta provided an update on steps it is taking to implement terms of the settlement it reached with the Department of Justice in June over discriminatory uses of ad targeting options from then-Facebook, resolving a complaint filed in August 2018 by the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Enjoying your content? You Have 1 Free Article Left.

Register to continue reading!

Register Today!
Headshot of David Cohen

David Cohen

David Cohen is editor of Adweek's Social Pro Daily.

Recommended articles
Related Articles
Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

Yelp to Place Alerts on Pages of Businesses Publicly Accused of Racist Conducticon-image

By David Cohen

Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

Twitter Sets Goals for 2025: 25% of U.S. Workforce Underrepresented Minorities, 10% Blacksicon-image

By David Cohen

Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

Pinterest to Keep Pushing Content From Underrepresented Groupsicon-image

By David Cohen

Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

Twitter’s MoPub Adds Inclusive Inventory Programicon-image

By David Cohen

Microlearning
View All

Organize and Leverage Your Measurement Toolbox

Subscriber Onboarding and Engagement Done Right

Why Marketers Need Collaborative Work Management

How to Use Video at Every Stage of the Customer Journey

You Might Like

Why Marketers Can No Longer Ignore Data Governance

By Neustar

3 Ways Next-Gen Leaders Embrace Uncertainty and Drive Digital Transformation

By Courtney Rose

More Football Fans Than Ever Are Streaming Games and Here’s How to Reach Them

By Danielle Carney

Are You Making Informed CTV Ad Buys?

By DISH Media