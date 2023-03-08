LinkedIn: How to Reschedule a Scheduled Post on Mobile

Introducing the Adweek Podcast Network . Access infinite inspiration in your pocket on everything from career advice and creativity to metaverse marketing and more. Browse all podcasts .

LinkedIn allows users to schedule posts that will be published to their feed at a specific date and time. LinkedIn users can also reschedule a scheduled post before it’s shared if they want it to go live at a different time.

Our guide will show you how to reschedule a scheduled post in the LinkedIn mobile application.

Note: These screenshots were captured in the LinkedIn app on iOS.

Step 1: On LinkedIn’s post creation screen, tap the clock icon near the top-right corner of the screen.

Step 2: Tap “View all” in the top-right corner of the “Schedule” window that appears at the bottom of the screen.

Step 3: Tap the clock icon to the right of the scheduled post you want to reschedule.

Step 4: Use the date and/or time fields at the bottom of the screen to update the post’s scheduled date and/or time.

Step 5: When you’re done making changes to your scheduled post, tap “Save” at the bottom of the screen.