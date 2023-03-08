LinkedIn: How to Reschedule a Scheduled Post on Mobile

Introducing the Adweek Podcast Network. Access infinite inspiration in your pocket on everything from career advice and creativity to metaverse marketing and more. Browse all podcasts.
LinkedIn allows users to schedule posts that will be published to their feed at a specific date and time. LinkedIn users can also reschedule a scheduled post before it’s shared if they want it to go live at a different time.
Our guide will show you how to reschedule a scheduled post in the LinkedIn mobile application.
Note: These screenshots were captured in the LinkedIn app on iOS.
Step 1: On LinkedIn’s post creation screen, tap the clock icon near the top-right corner of the screen.
Step 2: Tap “View all” in the top-right corner of the “Schedule” window that appears at the bottom of the screen.
Step 3: Tap the clock icon to the right of the scheduled post you want to reschedule.
Step 4: Use the date and/or time fields at the bottom of the screen to update the post’s scheduled date and/or time.
Step 5: When you’re done making changes to your scheduled post, tap “Save” at the bottom of the screen.