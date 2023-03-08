Augmented Reality

LinkedIn: How to Reschedule a Scheduled Post on Mobile

Users can change when content will be shared

LinkedIn users can reschedule content they've previously scheduledLinkedIn
By Brandy Shaul

LinkedIn allows users to schedule posts that will be published to their feed at a specific date and time. LinkedIn users can also reschedule a scheduled post before it’s shared if they want it to go live at a different time.

Our guide will show you how to reschedule a scheduled post in the LinkedIn mobile application.

Note: These screenshots were captured in the LinkedIn app on iOS.

Step 1: On LinkedIn’s post creation screen, tap the clock icon near the top-right corner of the screen.

image

Step 2: Tap “View all” in the top-right corner of the “Schedule” window that appears at the bottom of the screen.

image

Step 3: Tap the clock icon to the right of the scheduled post you want to reschedule.

image

Step 4: Use the date and/or time fields at the bottom of the screen to update the post’s scheduled date and/or time.

image

Step 5: When you’re done making changes to your scheduled post, tap “Save” at the bottom of the screen.

image

Brandy is a freelance writer for Adweek's SocialProDaily covering social media, gaming, apps and platforms.

