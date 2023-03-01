LinkedIn: How to Schedule a Post

Hear from the Big Ten Conference CIO on how they create a unified data strategy to amp up fan engagement and drive sales. Register for this webinar, sponsored by Snowflake, on March 14.

LinkedIn allows users to schedule posts to go live at a desired date and time.

Our guide will show you how to schedule a post in the LinkedIn mobile application.

Note: These screenshots were captured in the LinkedIn app on iOS.

Step 1: On LinkedIn’s post creation screen, tap the clock icon near the top-right corner of the screen.

Step 2: Tap the date and time fields near the bottom of the screen to set when the post will go live.

Step 3: When you’re done setting the date and time for the post, tap the “Next” button at the bottom of the screen.

From there, you can continue editing your post as you normally would before scheduling it.