AI Policies From Agency Holding Groups Help Win Clients and Score Major Partnerships

Agency holding groups, including WPP’s Ogilvy, IPG, Omnicom Group (OMG) and Havas, are taking a more strategic approach to how they use generative artificial intelligence internally and with clients, a further indication of the industry getting to grips with the burgeoning tech.
Over the last six months, more agencies have formed cross-department AI task forces to navigate the opportunities and limitations of generative AI.