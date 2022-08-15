The countdown to Brandweek is on! Join us, Sept. 12-16, to identify new growth opportunities, solve challenges and connect with power players. View the lineup and secure your pass .

It’s no secret that media has evolved dramatically over the past 10 to 15 years. At the beginning of the consumer internet, we had desktops and destinations: I worked at Yahoo in 2010, and we were selling the homepage for hundreds of thousands of dollars every day because hundreds of millions of people went to Yahoo.com.