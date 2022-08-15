The countdown to Brandweek is on! Join us, Sept. 12-16, to identify new growth opportunities, solve challenges and connect with power players. View the lineup and secure your pass.
It’s no secret that media has evolved dramatically over the past 10 to 15 years. At the beginning of the consumer internet, we had desktops and destinations: I worked at Yahoo in 2010, and we were selling the homepage for hundreds of thousands of dollars every day because hundreds of millions of people went to Yahoo.com.