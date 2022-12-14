Since major tech companies like Google and Apple started cracking down on privacy, announcing plans to deprecate the third-party cookie, the traditional playbook for brands finding consumers is out the window. Now, brands need to evolve their approach to know who to target. Obele Brown-West, chief solutions officer at Tinuiti and Scott Perry, evp of digital marketing at Jerome’s, joined Adweek’s NexTech Summit for a discussion on what strategies they’re using to fill the gaps left behind as the third-party cookie crumbles.

Entering a new era of targeting

The panelists had some advice for marketers struggling to tackle a cookieless digital environment. Perry outlined the first steps as having internal buy-in, a technology infrastructure, and solid partners to help you navigate the enablement after you get your customer data in place.

“It is a daunting task to wrangle your customer data, start building your customer data practice or optimize and refine that. It’s not a one-and-done journey,” he said. “We look to augment customer profiles over time with all sorts of data so we can segment better, target better, make sure we’re getting to the right people.”

Keeping creative at the core

According to Brown-West, the new frontier of targeting still requires one of marketing’s most basic principles.

“Once you figure out the targeting, what are you actually saying to them … because even if you do the best targeting in the world, if you don’t have the creative in lockstep with that targeting, it’s not going to work,” she said.

While the panelists said they understand why some marketers are feeling hesitant or unsure of how to enter the so-called Wild Wild West of first-party data collection, they urge them to take the leap and “just start.”

“The largest pinpoint is just wrapping your hands around the opportunity you have,” Brown-West said. “I say opportunity because a lot of people don’t look at it as an opportunity. They look at it like it’s this daunting thing they’re being forced to do because Apple is the devil or whatever.”

Perry believes that abandoning the third-party cookie for something more personalized and offers value to the consumer will pay off.

“The proof is in the pudding,” Perry said. “The second you start deploying across first-party data, and you see those initial results, then a snowball effect takes place where you want to do more.”