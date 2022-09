Media and tech leaders from the New York Times , NBCUniversal and more will discuss digital advertising trends at NexTech, Dec. 6–7, in NYC. Register now to save 40% .

The news and pop culture publisher Vice Media Group, which operates titles including Vice, Refinery29 and i-D, has hired Geoff Schiller as its executive vice president of commercial and sales strategy. Schiller started the newly created role on Monday, Sept. 12, Adweek has learned.