Variety Notches Best Year of Revenue in Its 117-Year History

The publisher has ridden a surge of interest in the entertainment business

Variety
The entertainment publisher Variety has enjoyed windfall traffic as consumer interest in the entertainment industry has swelled.Variety, Getty Images
Headshot of Mark Stenberg
By Mark Stenberg

6 mins ago


Entertainment trade publisher Variety, part of Penske Media Corporation, has notched a year of record revenue and reach, partly thanks to capitalizing on heightened consumer interest in the rapidly transforming film and television industry.

The publisher posted the highest-ever revenue of its 117-year history in 2022, according to its co-editors in chief Ramin Setoodeh and Cynthia Littleton, whose dual tenure began last August. 

Revenue grew 40% from 2020 to 2021, and this year Variety is forecasting to top its 2021 figures by 15%, according to chief operating and marketing officer Dea Lawrence.

Mark Stenberg

Mark Stenberg is Adweek's senior media reporter.

