Variety Notches Best Year of Revenue in Its 117-Year History

Entertainment trade publisher Variety, part of Penske Media Corporation, has notched a year of record revenue and reach, partly thanks to capitalizing on heightened consumer interest in the rapidly transforming film and television industry.

The publisher posted the highest-ever revenue of its 117-year history in 2022, according to its co-editors in chief Ramin Setoodeh and Cynthia Littleton, whose dual tenure began last August.

Revenue grew 40% from 2020 to 2021, and this year Variety is forecasting to top its 2021 figures by 15%, according to chief operating and marketing officer Dea Lawrence.