Twitter Reportedly Slashes Public Policy Team

Public policy apparently isn’t hardcore enough for Elon Musk, either.

Despite regulatory scrutiny in the U.S. and abroad, Twitter laid off members of its public policy team Wednesday night, Erin Woo of The Information reported.

It was unclear how many people were affected, and anyone at Twitter answering questions from the media is long gone, but Woo shared a tweet from public policy team member Theodora Skeadas reporting her layoff and saying that one-half of the team was eliminated.

And now it is my turn to say goodbye. ???? #LoveWhereYouWorked Yesterday was my last day at Twitter, as half of the remaining Public Policy team was cut from the company. It's hard to convey how fortunate I feel to have had this exceptional opportunity. pic.twitter.com/98vt7Zy7dw — Theodora (Theo) Skeadas (@theodoraskeadas) December 22, 2022

In other news, Musk said in a tweet Thursday that a view count feature is being added to tweets, writing, “This is normal for video. Shows how much more alive Twitter is than it may seem, as over 90% of Twitter users read, but don’t tweet, reply or like, as those are public actions.”