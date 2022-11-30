Twitter Officially Introduces Twitter 2.0

Twitter issued its first official communication since Elon Musk’s takeover of the company in late October that didn’t come from the Twitter account of “Chief Twit.”

When Musk issued his ultimatum to employees Nov. 15, forcing them to choose between committing to “long hours at high intensity” or leaving the company, he referred to Twitter 2.0, and the company officially introduced Twitter 2.0 in a blog post Wednesday, reiterating things Musk has said since assuming control and short on any new details.

Twitter wrote, “Twitter’s mission is to promote and protect the public conversation—to be the town square of the internet. We have always understood that to reach this goal, we must give everyone the power to create and share ideas and information, instantly without barriers. Today, we are a new company embarking on a new chapter, but our steadfast commitment to this mission has not changed. In fact, we are better positioned to realize our ambitions than ever before.”

The company discussed its new approach of public testing of new features and updates in order to gather user feedback in real-time.

On the much-discussed topic of content moderation (or lack thereof), Twitter said none of its policies has changed, and it will rely more on de-amplification of content violating those policies, calling it “freedom of speech, but not freedom of reach.”

The company said its trust and safety team “remains strong and well-resourced,” with automated detection playing a significant role, and content moderators will have access to the guidance they need “when urgent events manifest on the platform.”

Twitter added that its “team of experts” will monitor new methods of disruption and identify and defuse threats, adding that impressions on violative content are down over the past month despite growth in overall usage.

The company concluded, “Finally, as we embark on this new journey, we will make mistakes, we will learn and we will also get things right. Throughout, we’ll communicate openly with our users and customers to get and share your feedback as we build. We remain committed to providing a safe, inclusive, entertaining and informative experience for everyone. We will continue to be transparent as we move through this transition period. And we will listen to you, the people who make Twitter what it is: the town square of the internet.”