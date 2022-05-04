Presented by NewFronts Twitter Launches New Content Partnerships as Musk Takeover Lingers Over NewFront The platform focused on offering more premium content, publisher partnerships Twitter is focusing on partnerships, not Musk, at its NewFront event on May 4. Twitter By Catherine Perloff37 mins ago One week after Elon Musk announced he was buying Twitter, it was business as usual at the company’s annual pitch to advertisers at Pier 17 in lower Manhattan Wednesday evening. Enjoying your content. You Have 1 Free Article Left. Register to continue reading! Register Today! Catherine Perloff @catherineperlo1 catherine.perloff@adweek.com Catherine is Adweek's platforms reporter. Recommended articles