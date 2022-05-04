NewFronts

Twitter Launches New Content Partnerships as Musk Takeover Lingers Over NewFront

The platform focused on offering more premium content, publisher partnerships

Twitter is focusing on partnerships, not Musk, at its NewFront event on May 4. Twitter
Headshot of Catherine Perloff
By Catherine Perloff

37 mins ago

One week after Elon Musk announced he was buying Twitter, it was business as usual at the company’s annual pitch to advertisers at Pier 17 in lower Manhattan Wednesday evening.

Enjoying your content. You Have 1 Free Article Left.

Register to continue reading!

Register Today!
Headshot of Catherine Perloff

Catherine Perloff

Catherine is Adweek's platforms reporter.

Recommended articles
Related Articles
NewFronts

YouTube Announces Partnership With Paramount at NewFronts Kickoff Event

By Catherine Perloff

CTV Advertisers Are Betting QR Codes Aren’t Just a Fad
Connected TV

CTV Advertisers Are Betting QR Codes Aren’t Just a Fadicon-image

By Catherine Perloff

No Ifs, Farts or Butts—Meta Bans Bidet Company Tushy’s Bathroom Humor Ads
Platforms

No Ifs, Farts or Butts—Meta Bans Bidet Company Tushy’s Bathroom Humor Adsicon-image

By Catherine Perloff

Brands Had to Pay More for Ads on Social During Super Bowl 56
Platforms

Brands Had to Pay More for Ads on Social During Super Bowl 56icon-image

By Catherine Perloff

Microlearning
View All

Organize and Leverage Your Measurement Toolbox

Why Brands Should Embrace Supply Path Optimization Now

Subscriber Onboarding and Engagement Done Right

Customer Experience Transformation for the C-Suite

You Might Like

Brand Integrations Offer a Better Way to Get in Front of Streaming TV Audiences

By Meilani Weiss, EVP Brand Integration, R&CPMK

How Contextual Targeting Will Make Its Resurgence in OTT

By Mark Rotblat, Chief Revenue Officer, Tubi

The Upfronts Need an Upgrade

By Jason Brown, SVP, Advertising Sales, DIRECTV Advertising

Find, Engage and Delight the Hybrid Shopper

By Stuart Feil