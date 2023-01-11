Twitter Blue Debuts in Japan

Subscription option Twitter Blue is now available in Japan, joining Australia, Canada, New Zealand, the U.K. and the U.S.

The social network said on its Twitter Blue help page that the cost for users in Japan is 980 yen ($7.40) per month via the web and ¥1,380 ($10.43) via iOS—slightly lower than the U.S. fees of $8 and $11, respectively.

The original Twitter Blue subscription service debuted in Australia and Canada in June 2021, followed by New Zealand and the U.S. in November of that year, at $2.99 per month in the U.S., which rose to $4.99 last October.

New owner Elon Musk pushed a revamp of the service to include features such as verification checkmarks, and it relaunched last December at the current U.S. price.