Twitter Blue Enables Video Uploads of Up to 1 Hour

Short-form video? Reels? Shorts? Those are so last week.

Subscription service Twitter Blue is now enabling users to upload videos up to one hour long from the web, at 1080p resolution and a file size of 2 gigabytes, up from 10 minutes at 1080p resolution with a file size limit of 512 megabytes.

The 512 MB limit still applies on Android and iOS.

Twitter said on a support page for sharing videos on its platform, “We strive to maintain the highest possible video quality for all videos uploaded to our platform. However, we may modify or adapt your original video for distribution, syndication, publication or broadcast by us and our partners, and/or make changes in order to adapt it to different media, including modifying the resolution and bitrate of the original video while streaming based on the speed and stability of the viewer’s internet connection.”

Twitter officially relaunched Twitter Blue earlier this month at $8 per month ($11 for iOS users), and the longer video length , along with priority in replies, were the first new features to be added to the subscription service, joining verified checkmarks.