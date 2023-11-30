Tubi to Enter New Markets Including UK With Exec Hire

Video-on-demand service Tubi is set to expand its international reach with the hire of a new executive to be based in the U.K. David Salmon is joining from sports, media and entertainment group Endeavor.

Tubi is part of the Tubi Media Group, a division of Fox Corporation that oversees the company’s digital businesses.

Offering 250 free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channels alongside its on-demand catalog of more than 200,000 movies and TV episodes, the platform is currently available in in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Guatemala, El Salvador, Ecuador, Panama, Australia and New Zealand. It claims to have more than 70 million active users.

In more than a decade at Endeavor, Salmon was most recently the founder and chief technology officer for its video technology group Endeavor Streaming. At Tubi, he’ll take on the role of evp and international managing director, reporting to chief executive Anjali Sud.

“Tubi has now led the U.S. market as the No. 1 AVOD player for six months, and we believe our unique product and content strategy is ready for the global stage,” Sud said. “As other services raise subscription fees for consumers, we believe that audiences around the world will look for more choice, more personalization and less friction in how they are entertained.”

Anjali joined the platform in September from Vimeo, where she’d spent nearly six years as CEO. She succeeded founder Farhad Massoudi, who left after 12 years.

The company declined to provide further information on launch plans outside of existing locations.

“Tubi has an industry-leading position in the U.S., and we’re looking to replicate that success across international markets,” said Salmon. “We already have a fast-growing footprint in Canada, Australia and Central America, and I’m excited to join Anjali and the team during this time of growth to advance those efforts while expanding into new markets like the U.K and further into Latin America.”