theSkimm Cuts 10% of Staff, Its Third Round of Layoffs This Year

The news and lifestyle media company theSkimm laid off 12 employees in late November, or roughly 10% of its workforce, in the latest of a series of headcount reductions sweeping the media industry, according to three people familiar with the situation.

A representative for theSkimm confirmed the news.

The cuts mark the third round of layoffs theSkimm has conducted this year, following reductions of a similar scope in January and April. The cuts primarily affected sales and sales support staff, although a handful of roles in finance and administration were also affected.

TheSkimm now joins a host of digital media companies, including Condé Nast, The Washington Post, Vox Media and G/O Media, that have laid off staff in recent weeks. This year, more than 20,000 media jobs have been eliminated, according to a new report from Challenger, Gray & Christmas.

Persistent inflation, fears of a recession and rising interest rates led to a pullback in advertising spend across industries in the first half of the year. While certain sectors have since recovered, including the technology industry, digital media companies have continued to struggle.

TheSkimm, an early adopter of the newsletter-based media model, has worked to diversify its business to make it more resilient in the face of mercurial advertising revenues.

Last year, it launched an affiliate commerce business, and in March it set up an in-house creative agency, SKM Labs, to expand its branded content capabilities.

It has sought to tap into the growing purchasing power of its audience of millennial women, many of whom are entering into a new chapter of their lives after finding theSkimm a decade ago, chief revenue officer Mary Murcko said at Adweek’s NexTech event in November.

The publisher has also sought to expand beyond newsletters into a multichannel operation. It hired its first editor in chief in October 2021 to bolster its web presence, and it has steadily grown its slate of podcasts and editorial initiatives.

The size of its audience—roughly 12 million people across all channels—has remained relatively unchanged in recent years, prompting the publisher to explore strategies that compel its existing fans to engage with it in new ways.

But the publisher has not been immune to broader economic trends.

The November layoffs mark its third round of cuts in one year, and at least its fifth since 2020. The company has declined to say whether it is profitable and remains one of the last premium newsletter companies of the 2010s to remain an independent operation.