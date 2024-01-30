Discover exciting ways to capitalize on the power and passion of the sports community at Brand Play: The ADWEEK Sports Marketing Summit. Register today to join us in NYC or virtually on May 9.
Brands—including those that don’t have a TV ad during the Big Game—are graduating from real-time conversations on X (formerly Twitter). Instead, they’re spending Super Bowl-level digital budgets as early as two weeks before the game to drive sales, indicating how strategies have shifted since Elon Musk took ownership.
Other platforms, including TikTok, YouTube Shorts and Instagram, are gaining a share of ad dollars previously reserved for X this year. Brands are also trying to drive people to their channels like mobile apps, websites or email marketing, according to execs.
“It’s